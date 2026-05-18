The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Kano North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections. The affirmation exercise took place at the APC headquarters in Bichi Local Government Area, amid thousands of…...

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin, has emerged as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Kano North Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The affirmation exercise took place at the APC headquarters in Bichi Local Government Area, amid thousands of party members drawn from the 13 local government areas that make up the Kano North Senatorial District.

Also present were officials from the national headquarters of the APC and representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

At exactly 2:20 p.m., the Chairman of the APC Electoral Committee for the Kano North Senatorial Primary Election, Hon. Shehu Isa Direba, asked party members to affirm Senator Barau as the APC candidate for the district. A thunderous chorus of “Yes” from the crowd followed it.

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Similarly, the Chairman of the APC National Assembly Primary Elections Committee for Kano State, Hon. Musa Yahaya, also sought the endorsement of party members, who unanimously affirmed Senator Barau as the party’s candidate for the January 16 National Assembly election.

Speaking after the exercise, the leader of the INEC monitoring team, Mr Abdulrahman Haruna, expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct of the process.

In his remarks, Kano State Governor, Engr Abba Kabir Yusuf, commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Hon. Murtala Sule Garo, the governor expressed confidence that the people of Kano North would overwhelmingly vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abba, Senator Barau, and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

“We are happy. Kano North is for APC at all times. We are one family in APC. Insha Allah, before noon on election day, Senator Barau will secure his seat, while President Tinubu and all our candidates will emerge victorious,” he said, while praying for peaceful elections in 2027.

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Responding, Senator Barau thanked party members for their confidence in him through their overwhelming support and assured them of continued effective representation.

“Let me begin by thanking Almighty Allah for making my nomination possible. I also wish to appreciate the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his leadership of the APC and the nation at large. He is doing extremely well, and we cannot thank him enough.

“I also thank our hardworking Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for the remarkable work he is doing to reposition Kano State. He is working tirelessly to actualise his vision for the state. I hope together with his deputy, Murtala Sule Garo, he will bring tremendous development to our state, Kano,” he said.

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Senator Barau urged the people of Kano State to vote all APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

“Please, let us not waver in our support for Mr President. President Tinubu means well for Northern Nigeria and is doing extremely well for us. We should not be distracted by unnecessary criticisms.

“Let us come out en masse and vote for the APC at all levels. By doing so, we will continue to enjoy the benefits and developmental projects coming from the federal, state, and local governments,” he said.