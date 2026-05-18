The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its senatorial primary elections in Akwa Ibom State, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senators Aniekan Bassey and Ekong Sampson emerging unopposed as the party’s candidates for the 2027 general elections. The exercise, which recorded a large turnout of party members and stakeholders…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has concluded its senatorial primary elections in Akwa Ibom State, with Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senators Aniekan Bassey and Ekong Sampson emerging unopposed as the party’s candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The exercise, which recorded a large turnout of party members and stakeholders across various wards in the state, was conducted peacefully under the supervision of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akpabio secured the APC ticket for Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, while Bassey and Sampson emerged candidates for Akwa Ibom North-East and Akwa Ibom South Senatorial Districts respectively.

Speaking after the exercise, Governor Umo Eno commended party members for the orderly conduct of the primaries, describing the process as a reflection of the prevailing political stability in the state.

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Political stakeholders also lauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise and reaffirmed their support for the APC leadership and the governor ahead of the 2027 elections.

Observers said the smooth conduct of the primaries further demonstrated increasing coordination and internal unity within the APC structure in Akwa Ibom State.