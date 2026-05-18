The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said only graduates with a compliance certificate from the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) will be mobilised for national service as part of efforts to curb certificate fraud in the country. The Director-General of the NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, stated this during the…...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has said only graduates with a compliance certificate from the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) will be mobilised for national service as part of efforts to curb certificate fraud in the country.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Olakunle Nafiu, stated this during the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop held in Abuja.

The workshop, themed “Strengthening Institutional Accountability and Compliance in the NYSC Mobilization Process for Effective Service Delivery,” brought together stakeholders in the education and mobilization sector.

According to Nafiu, the scheme remains committed to enforcing the Federal Government’s directive mandating all Prospective Corps Members to present a NERD compliance certificate before mobilisation.

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He appealed to Corps Producing Institutions to adequately sensitise students and ensure strict compliance with the policy.

The NYSC boss stressed that the mobilisation process should not be left to the scheme alone, urging regulatory agencies, security institutions and relevant ministries to support the process through policy direction, capacity building and enforcement.

“When we work in synergy, we ease the path for our Prospective Corps Members, ensuring that their transition from student to national service is smooth, transparent, and credible,” he said.

“Let us be bold in confronting the obstacles before us and creative in fashioning solutions that will stand the test of time.

“Let us build a more accountable, transparent, and efficient mobilization process for the benefit of all,” Nafiu added.

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Earlier, the Director of Corps Mobilization at the NYSC, Mrs Rachel Ideawor, described the workshop as an important platform for collaboration between the scheme, Corps Producing Institutions and other stakeholders.

She noted that although progress had been made in improving the mobilisation process, there was still a need to strengthen service delivery across the mobilization chain.

“I urge our Student Affairs Officers to approach their responsibilities with diligence and integrity, ensuring that the information provided accurately reflects the true profiles of Prospective Corps Members,” she said.

According to a statement issued by the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, the workshop was attended by representatives of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, National Universities Commission, National Board for Technical Education, the Federal Ministry of Education, NERD, SIDMACH Technologies and 266 Student Affairs Officers from Corps Producing Institutions across the country.