The Nigeria Police Force has dismantled a transnational human trafficking and fraud syndicate operating within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring communities, rescuing 30 foreign nationals and arresting 13 suspects linked to the criminal network. According to a statement on Monday, May 18, by the Force Public Relations Officer,…...

The Nigeria Police Force has dismantled a transnational human trafficking and fraud syndicate operating within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and neighbouring communities, rescuing 30 foreign nationals and arresting 13 suspects linked to the criminal network.

According to a statement on Monday, May 18, by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, the operation followed intelligence reports concerning the disappearance of several foreign nationals in Nigeria under suspicious circumstances.

Placid said investigations revealed that the syndicate targeted vulnerable youths from West African countries, particularly Mali and Gabon, with false promises of migration opportunities to Europe and lucrative jobs in Nigeria.

He explained that victims were allegedly made to pay processing and transportation fees before being moved to residential locations in Mararaba and Karu areas of Nasarawa State, where they were kept under exploitative and restrictive conditions.

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The police spokesperson identified the suspects arrested as Abdul Ngaki, said to be the syndicate leader, alongside Fatimah Kulibali, Ahmad Kasango, Sidibe Musa, Muhammad Dembele, Saidu Traore, Ali Koulibaly, Abdul Ngeki, Ahmed Sirma, Laya Bando, Aisha Dembele, Abi Togo and Awa Tesure.

He further disclosed that investigations uncovered that victims who were unable to meet additional financial demands were allegedly forced into staged kidnap schemes coordinated by the syndicate.

“Under the arrangement, victims were forced to contact relatives in their home countries while pretending to have been kidnapped, thereby compelling family members to remit ransom payments into accounts controlled by the syndicate,” the statement said.

Placid said operatives of the Intelligence Response Team conducted coordinated raids on May 7, 2026, at identified hideouts located along Barrister Road, Rugan Dakachi, Nasarawa State.

He noted that the operation led to the rescue of 30 victims, all identified as Malian nationals, and the arrest of 13 suspects directly connected to the criminal operation.

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The police spokesman said the Nigeria Police Force remained committed to combating human trafficking, transnational organised crime and all forms of exploitation.

He added that efforts were ongoing to ensure that all persons connected to the criminal network were brought to justice.