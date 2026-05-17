The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Expression of Interest forms for key elective positions ahead of its internal party processes. In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the party announced that the deadline, earlier fixed for 6:00 p.m. on…...

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has extended the deadline for the collection of Expression of Interest forms for key elective positions ahead of its internal party processes.

In a statement signed by its National Secretary, Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the party announced that the deadline, earlier fixed for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, 2026, has now been moved to 12:00 midnight on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The extension applies to aspirants contesting for State Houses of Assembly, the House of Representatives, the Senate, and governorship positions.

However, the party said the collection of Expression of Interest forms for the presidential race has officially closed.

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According to the statement, screening of aspirants will commence on May 19 and end on May 26, while the collection and return of nomination forms for cleared candidates will run from May 20 to May 26.

The NDC stressed that no further extension would be granted beyond the new deadline, urging aspirants to comply strictly with the revised timetable.

It also outlined payment procedures, directing aspirants to pay into a designated account with Sterling Bank and present proof of payment at the party’s National Secretariat or relevant state offices for verification and issuance of forms.

Aspirants are required to present key documents during screening, including educational certificates, birth records, voter identification, party membership cards, passport photographs, and curriculum vitae. Each document must be submitted in six copies.

The party said screening would be guided by factors such as the wishes of the electorate, local considerations, competence, and character, while also taking into account its affirmative action policy for women, youths, and persons living with disabilities.

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It further encouraged consensus-building among aspirants, noting that only those cleared through the screening process would be eligible to proceed to the nomination stage.

A detailed screening schedule released by the party shows that House of Representatives aspirants will be screened between May 18 and May 20 across the six geopolitical zones, while Senate and governorship aspirants will be screened on May 21. Screening for State House of Assembly aspirants will be conducted at the state level between May 19 and May 21.

The party advised all aspirants to adhere strictly to the guidelines and timelines as preparations intensify ahead of its primaries.