A major political shift is unfolding in Jigawa State as four-term House of Representatives member, Honorable Sa’idu Yusuf Miga, loses his APC return ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections. The lawmaker representing Jahun and Miga Federal Constituency was dropped during Saturday’s APC primary elections, ending his long stay in…...

A major political shift is unfolding in Jigawa State as four-term House of Representatives member, Honorable Sa’idu Yusuf Miga, loses his APC return ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The lawmaker representing Jahun and Miga Federal Constituency was dropped during Saturday’s APC primary elections, ending his long stay in the National Assembly after nearly two decades in federal politics.

Honorable Sa’idu Yusuf, widely regarded as one of the longest-serving lawmakers from Jigawa State, first entered the House of Representatives in 2003 under the platform of the NNPP.

He later joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the 2014 opposition coalition merger that brought the party to power in 2015.

He was subsequently re-elected in 2015, 2019, and again in 2023, making his current tenure the fourth term in office.

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But despite his political experience, growing dissatisfaction among constituents appears to have weakened his support base in Jahun and Miga Local Government Areas.

Residents and youth groups repeatedly accused the lawmaker of poor representation and lack of visible constituency projects.

Critics also questioned his legislative performance, claiming he failed to sponsor significant bills since the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June 2023.

The dissatisfaction became more visible earlier this month when a coalition of youths under the group “Jahun Ina Muka Dosa” staged a peaceful protest, calling on the APC leadership to replace the lawmaker with what they described as “a more active and result-oriented representative.”

The protesters, led by youth leaders including Shamsu Sulaiman Alafin, Nura Wada, and Comrade Muhammad Khamisu Harbo, submitted their complaints to the APC leadership and Governor Malam Umar Namadi.

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They argued that despite spending over a decade in office, many communities in Jahun and Miga still face challenges of poor infrastructure, limited youth opportunities, and inadequate development projects.

Political observers say the outcome reflects increasing pressure on elected officials to deliver measurable results, especially at a time when citizens are demanding accountability and visible dividends of democracy.

The APC eventually replaced Sa’idu Yusuf Miga with Honorable Umar Imam, who now emerges as the party’s candidate for the Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections.

For many voters in Jigawa State, the development signals a changing political culture where performance, grassroots connection, and public confidence may now play a bigger role in determining political survival.