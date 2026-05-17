Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has confirmed that seven teachers were abducted during an attack on Esinele Primary and Secondary Schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state. Governor Makinde made this known during a press briefing at his residence in Ibadan. The governor also disclosed that the…...

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has confirmed that seven teachers were abducted during an attack on Esinele Primary and Secondary Schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Makinde made this known during a press briefing at his residence in Ibadan.

The governor also disclosed that the exact number of abducted pupils is still unknown and would be ascertained when schools resume on Monday.

He stated that two operatives of the Western Security Network, codenamed Amotekun Corps, sustained injuries during the attack and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

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Governor Makinde further revealed that six members of the community, suspected to be informants to the terrorists, have been arrested and are currently under interrogation as part of ongoing investigations into the incident.

The governor also condoled with families of those who lost their lives.