Samuel Mayunwon Ajose one of the Aspirants for the Governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has officially announced he is stepping down from the race to support the consensus arrangement for the party’s ticket. Mr Ajose disclosed this at a well attended press conference at the…...

Samuel Mayunwon Ajose one of the Aspirants for the Governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State has officially announced he is stepping down from the race to support the consensus arrangement for the party’s ticket.

Mr Ajose disclosed this at a well attended press conference at the Blue Roof Event Centre of the Lagos State Television at Agidingbi in Ikeja.

He said that after extensive discussions with the consensus candidate of the party, deputy governor, Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat, he is stepping down to give him his full support.

Samuel Mayunwon Ajose one of the Aspirants for the Governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos State added that he is not only stepping down from the race to support the consensus arrangement for the party’s ticket but will support him fully with his campaign materials.

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He said he is sure that Dr Hamzat will ensure the continued development of Lagos State.

He gave his teeming supporters the assurance that the consensus candidate will carry all Lagosians along.

According to him ” all the campaign materials of our group will change completely to Dr Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat and in two weeks time, we will come back to show our support with our buses”.

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He thanked his campaign team nd supporters vowing to ” keep the SMA Gold campaign organization together”.