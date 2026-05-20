The Peoples Democratic Party senatorial primaries were held across the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, with party faithful turning out in large numbers to participate in the exercise. Read Also ADC Screens Over 70 Guber Aspirants Ahead of PrimariesVoting Ends in Lagos APC House of Representatives PrimariesSalman Idris Defeats…...

The Peoples Democratic Party senatorial primaries were held across the three senatorial districts of Kogi State, with party faithful turning out in large numbers to participate in the exercise.

In Kogi Central, supporters and party stakeholders converged on Community Central School, Obeiba Ward 1 in Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area to affirm Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for another term.

The lawmaker was received by a jubilant crowd of supporters and party officials who gathered at the venue amid tight security and the orderly conduct of the exercise.

Party members described the primary as peaceful and transparent, expressing confidence in the party’s chances ahead of the general elections.

Speaking to journalists, the Senator Representing Kogi Central called for the peaceful conduct of the 2027 elections and urged the security agencies to deal with threats to the peaceful conduct of the elections without bias.