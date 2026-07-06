Troops of the 17 Brigade have arrested a suspected military impostor during a fighting patrol in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State....

Troops of the 17 Brigade have arrested a suspected military impostor during a fighting patrol in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The suspect was apprehended at about 1:30 p.m. on 4 July by troops deployed at the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Malumfashi while conducting a routine patrol within the town.

According to the military, the suspect attracted attention after he was spotted wearing a woodland camouflage three-quarter short, prompting troops to stop and question him.

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A search led to the recovery of a fake Nigerian Army identity card, four Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, a woodland camouflage three-quarter short, a wristwatch and ₦17,000 in cash.

The suspect and the recovered items are currently in military custody pending further investigation.

Military authorities said the arrest forms part of ongoing efforts to curb the impersonation of security personnel and other criminal activities in the area.

They noted that impersonating members of the armed forces poses a serious threat to national security, as criminals wearing military uniforms have been linked to cases of kidnapping, robbery and attacks on communities.