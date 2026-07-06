GoNigeria, a non-partisan civic initiative, has launched a nationwide campaign urging millions of young Nigerians who recently turned 18 to register to vote before the voter registration deadline of Friday, 24 July 2026....

GoNigeria, a non-partisan civic initiative, has launched a nationwide campaign urging millions of young Nigerians who recently turned 18 to register to vote before the voter registration deadline of Friday, 24 July 2026.

The organisation said the campaign is targeted at one of the largest groups of first-time voters ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that their participation could significantly shape Nigeria’s democratic future.

Under its “Collect Your Power” campaign, GoNigeria is encouraging eligible young Nigerians to register, describing voting as one of the most effective ways for citizens to make their voices heard.

As part of the initiative, the organisation is conducting campus tours across tertiary institutions, providing students with information on the voter registration process.

It is also working with media organisations, civic ambassadors, community groups and digital platforms to improve public awareness and encourage peaceful, informed participation in the electoral process.

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GoNigeria said voter registration is only one aspect of its broader mission to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

It noted that its advocacy is built around four key pillars: electoral reform, protection of freedom of speech, judicial reform, and the security of life and property.

According to the group, these priorities are aimed at addressing longstanding challenges relating to governance, justice, public participation and institutional accountability.

Reaffirming its non-partisan stance, GoNigeria said it does not endorse or support any political party or candidate.

It urged all eligible Nigerians who have yet to register to complete the online pre-registration process before the extended deadline of 24 July, capture their biometrics at their chosen registration centre, collect their Permanent Voter Cards when ready, and prepare to participate in the 2027 general elections.

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The statement was signed by the Convener of GoNigeria, Atedo Peterside, on behalf of the initiative, which is backed by the Anap Foundation and supported by 24 prominent advocates drawn from various sectors of Nigerian society.