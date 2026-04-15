The troops of the Nigerian Army, in a joint operation with the Nigerian Air Force, have destroyed the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network strongholds across the South East region, recovering anti-tank Improvised Explosive Device, cash ransoms and firearms. In a late Tuesday statement posted on its official…...

The troops of the Nigerian Army, in a joint operation with the Nigerian Air Force, have destroyed the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network strongholds across the South East region, recovering anti-tank Improvised Explosive Device, cash ransoms and firearms.

In a late Tuesday statement posted on its official X handle, the Nigerian Army disclosed that the operation, which forms part of its intensified offensive operations across the South-East, was carried out under Operation Eastern Sanity.

The statement reads, “Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) under Operation EASTERN SANITY have intensified offensive operations across the South-East, decisively overrunning IPOB/ESN strongholds and pushing the criminal elements into disarray. Relentless pressure mounted by the troops, backed by superior firepower, intelligence and joint-force synergy, has continued to expose the group’s weakening structure and inability to withstand sustained military action.

“On 14 April 2026, joint troops of Sector 1, supported by the Air Component of Operation UDO KA, launched a precision strike and clearance operation in Ajali Forest, Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The offensive forced IPOB/ESN elements into a chaotic retreat, abandoning critical assets, including an anti-tank Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The failed attempt to deploy the device underscores the group’s desperation and declining operational competence. The IED was safely secured by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Security team, averting potential harm to troops and civilians.”

According to the statement, the troops established firm dominance over the general area, sustaining aggressive clearance operations and systematically dismantling all terrorist infrastructure.

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The statement revealed that the troops destroyed the hideouts using chainsaws and bulldozers and stripped the criminals of cover, leaving them exposed, scattered and unable to regroup or mount any meaningful resistance.

In a related intelligence-driven operation on the same day, troops of 82 Division Garrison deployed at Adani in Uzo-Uwani LGA, acting on credible intelligence from the Department of State Services, tracked and intercepted ransom proceeds linked to a kidnapping syndicate.

The statement reads, ‘The swift raid led to the arrest of a notorious kidnap suspect, further exposing the group’s reliance on criminality to sustain its collapsing network. Exploitation of the area led to the recovery of a pump-action rifle and the sum of Two Million Naira (₦2,000,000), Cash believed to be ransom funds, from the suspect’s residence.

“The suspect and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for a thorough investigation to track other members of the criminal gang. The operation further degraded the IPOB/ESN’s operational and financial capacity. These outcomes further demonstrate that IPOB/ESN elements are steadily losing ground, resources and cohesion under sustained military pressure.”

The Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to annihilating all criminal and insurgent elements and denying them any sanctuary.

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Army further assures law-abiding citizens of its unwavering resolve to protect lives and property and urges continued public support as operations intensify to restore enduring peace and stability across the South-East.