Abiodun, who is currently serving his second term as governor of Ogun State, is expected to contest for the Ogun East senatorial seat presently held by Gbenga Daniel.

https://x.com/TheNationNews/status/2046564252748497315?s=20

The development is widely viewed as a significant boost to his political prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections, as it signals early party unity and support within the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Party stakeholders at the meeting expressed confidence in Abiodun’s leadership and political experience, noting that his endorsement reflects a collective decision to present a strong and united front in the upcoming polls.