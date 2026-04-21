Leaders of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun East Senatorial District have endorsed Governor Dapo Abiodun as their consensus candidate for the 2027 senatorial election.
The endorsement was reached during a stakeholders’ meeting where party leaders and delegates unanimously backed the governor’s anticipated bid for the Senate.
Abiodun, who is currently serving his second term as governor of Ogun State, is expected to contest for the Ogun East senatorial seat presently held by Gbenga Daniel.
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The development is widely viewed as a significant boost to his political prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections, as it signals early party unity and support within the district.
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Party stakeholders at the meeting expressed confidence in Abiodun’s leadership and political experience, noting that his endorsement reflects a collective decision to present a strong and united front in the upcoming polls.