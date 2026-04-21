Super Falcons have maintained its position as Africa’s highest-ranked women’s national team, moving up one spot to 36th in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released on Tuesday. The slight rise from 37th place in December 2025 reflects recent international outings, particularly a pair of preparatory matches against Cameroon ahead…...

Super Falcons have maintained its position as Africa’s highest-ranked women’s national team, moving up one spot to 36th in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking released on Tuesday.

The slight rise from 37th place in December 2025 reflects recent international outings, particularly a pair of preparatory matches against Cameroon ahead of major continental engagements.

The ranking captures the team’s contrasting performances in those friendlies, a narrow 1–0 loss in February, followed by a convincing 3–1 victory in March.

Three days after a narrow 1–0 defeat in the first encounter, the 10-time African champions returned with a sharper, more aggressive display to turn the tie decisively in their favour.

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Forward Chinwendu Ihezuo drew Nigeria level in the 32nd minute, heading home a precise cross from Rinsola Babajide.

just before half-time, Babajide herself struck from close range after a scramble inside the box, giving the Falcons a 2–1 lead.

In the 64th minute, Michelle Alozie sealed the 3–1 victory with a flying header from a teasing cross by captain Rasheedat Ajibade.

The improved outing earned Nigeria a gain of 3.35 points, taking their total points to 1602 in April, though still slightly below the 1607 points recorded in December.

Despite the marginal increase, the Super Falcons remain comfortably ahead of their closest African rivals.

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South Africa, Ghana, and Morocco trail behind, ranked 58th, 59th, and 62nd in the world respectively.

On the global stage, Spain retained the number one position, followed by the United States, England, Germany, and Japan.