The National Basketball Association (NBA) has imposed a lifetime ban on a fan who ran onto the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in an attempt to take a selfie with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. The league announced on Thursday that the individual, who interrupted play…...

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has imposed a lifetime ban on a fan who ran onto the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals in an attempt to take a selfie with San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

The league announced on Thursday that the individual, who interrupted play during the fourth quarter at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, has been permanently barred from all NBA arenas.

“The individual who entered the court area during Game 1 of The Finals was arrested and will be banned for life from all NBA arenas,” an NBA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that another individual linked to the incident would face the same punishment.

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“A second individual will also receive a lifetime ban for his role in the incident.”

The disruption occurred midway through the final quarter of the game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

The fan, holding a mobile phone, ran onto the playing surface and approached Wembanyama and Knicks center Mitchell Robinson before security personnel quickly intervened and escorted him out of the arena.

According to authorities in Bexar County, the individual involved is a juvenile, meaning his identity will not be disclosed publicly.

He was arrested on allegations of intentionally interfering with a lawful gathering and criminal trespass after entering a restricted area despite warnings prohibiting court access.

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Reacting after the game, Wembanyama admitted the incident caught him off guard.

“I’ve never been in that situation,” Wembanyama said. “I didn’t know how to act.”

The French star compared the moment to an unusual incident during his rookie season.

“It really surprised me, almost as much as that time (when) a bat crossed the court,” he added.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson downplayed the interruption, saying security handled the matter swiftly.

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“I don’t think it was an event at all,” Johnson said. “I thought security got him out of there. I think everybody moved on to the next play.”

Meanwhile, reports indicate the NBA is also reviewing a separate incident involving Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and a courtside spectator during the closing stages of the game.

Television footage showed Brunson engaged in a heated exchange with a fan before he complained to referee Scott Foster.