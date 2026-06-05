The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced new distribution principles for its Club Benefits Programme (CBP) ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, introducing expanded financial rewards for clubs based on player participation in both qualifiers and the final tournament. The details were published on FIFA’s official website,…...

The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has announced new distribution principles for its Club Benefits Programme (CBP) ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, introducing expanded financial rewards for clubs based on player participation in both qualifiers and the final tournament.

The details were published on FIFA’s official website, outlining what the world football governing body described as a more inclusive and equitable system that, for the first time, compensates clubs for releasing players during World Cup qualifying matches.

According to FIFA, the FIFA Council has approved a $355 million fund under the renewed memorandum of understanding between FIFA and the European Football Clubs (EFC), marking a 70 per cent increase compared to the 2022 edition of the programme.

The total fund has been divided into two major components.

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A sum of $100 million has been allocated to clubs that release players for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying matches. The amount will be distributed on a per-player, per-match basis across 905 qualifying fixtures, with estimated payouts of about $2,360 per player per match.

A further $250 million will be shared among clubs whose players feature in the final tournament scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Payments will be calculated on a per-player, per-day basis, factoring in squad inclusion and duration of participation, with minimum estimated returns of about $5,000 per player per day.

FIFA added that the remaining $5 million will be held in reserve and, after administrative deductions, will be distributed to benefit global club football in line with an agreement between FIFA and EFC.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the expanded programme reflects the contribution of clubs to international football development.

“Thousands of clubs around the world contribute every day to the development of players who dream of representing their countries at the FIFA World Cup,” Infantino said.

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“Through the FIFA World Cup 2026 Club Benefits Programme, and thanks to the inclusion of all qualifying matches for the first time, more clubs than ever before will receive a share of the financial benefits generated by the FIFA World Cup, recognising their essential contribution to the success of international football.”

He added that the expanded tournament structure would help distribute more funds across the football ecosystem.

“This is another benefit from the expanded FIFA World Cup – providing more support across the entire football ecosystem to the clubs that provide all the players who compete to shine on the global stage,” he said.

EFC Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaïfi also welcomed the agreement, describing the programme as a key part of the partnership between clubs and FIFA.

“The Club Benefits Programme is an essential part of EFC’s long-term strategic partnership with FIFA and will benefit many hundreds of European and international clubs of all sizes,” he said.

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He added that extending payments to World Cup qualifiers ensures broader participation and reward for clubs releasing players for national duty.

Eligibility for payments, according to FIFA, will be based on player registration at the time of release, with additional provisions covering replacements and mid-tournament transfers to ensure fairness.