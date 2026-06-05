Troops of the Headquarters 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force, South South Operation DELTA SAFE, have recovered seven rifles and two motorcycles during a raid operation in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State. The operation, conducted on June 4, 2026, was based on credible intelligence aimed at…...

Troops of the Headquarters 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force, South South Operation DELTA SAFE, have recovered seven rifles and two motorcycles during a raid operation in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The operation, conducted on June 4, 2026, was based on credible intelligence aimed at flushing out criminal elements from the area.

According to a statement by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 63 Brigade, Captain Iliyasu Bawa-Rijau, on Friday, June 5, the weapons and motorcycles were discovered in an abandoned police station within the Ibusa community.

The Nigerian Army said the recovery forms part of ongoing efforts to rid Delta State of criminal elements and deny them freedom of action.

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The Commander of 63 Brigade, Brigadier General Moronfolu Abdulmoshood Shonibare, commended the troops for what he described as their resilience and professionalism during the operation.

He charged personnel to sustain the current operational tempo and maintain pressure on criminal networks operating within the state.

Shonibare reaffirmed the formation’s commitment to ensuring that criminal elements are denied operational space, warning that individuals or groups found harbouring arms or engaging in criminal activities would face the full weight of the law.