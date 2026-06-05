The Commander Infantry Corps (CIC), Godwin Michael Mutkut, has charged newly qualified paratroopers of the Nigerian Army to effectively apply the specialized skills acquired during their training to enhance operational effectiveness and contribute to the defence of the country’s territorial integrity. Mutkut gave the charge on Thursday during the graduation…...

The Commander Infantry Corps (CIC), Godwin Michael Mutkut, has charged newly qualified paratroopers of the Nigerian Army to effectively apply the specialized skills acquired during their training to enhance operational effectiveness and contribute to the defence of the country’s territorial integrity.

Mutkut gave the charge on Thursday during the graduation ceremony for students of Advanced Airborne Course 31, Basic Rigger Course 48, Basic Airborne Course 61, and Nigerian Defence Academy Cadets Basic Airborne Course 10 at the Jaji Drop Zone, where the trainees successfully completed the required military parachute jumps to qualify as paratroopers.

According to a statement issued by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Captain Shamsudeen Umar, the Infantry Corps Commander said the graduates must remain professional, committed and steadfast in the discharge of their duties, noting that their expertise would play a critical role in addressing contemporary security challenges facing the country.

He urged the personnel to uphold the highest standards of military discipline, courage, regimentation and professionalism across various theatres of operation, while also encouraging them to pursue further professional military education and specialized training to broaden their knowledge and improve operational competence.

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Earlier, the Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Frank Sunday Etim, said the trainees underwent rigorous physical conditioning, intensive airborne drills and psychological preparedness training before earning the privilege of wearing the coveted airborne wings.

Etim noted that the students demonstrated exceptional discipline, resilience and professionalism throughout the training period, stressing that airborne operations require precision and attention to detail because any lapse could have serious consequences.

He also reiterated the enduring Rigger motto, “I Will Be Sure Always.”

The statement added that Etim also graduated participants of the Armoured Personnel Carrier Driving and Maintenance Section Commanders Course 40, where he urged them to apply the combat driving and maintenance skills acquired during training and serve as force multipliers by transferring the knowledge to personnel in their respective formations and units.

According to him, the Armoured Personnel Carrier remains a critical battlefield platform due to its mobility, protection and firepower, which are essential for success in modern military operations.

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The ceremony featured combat graduation jumps, decoration of successful students with airborne wings, presentation of merit awards, souvenirs and a group photograph.