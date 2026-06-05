Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have sustained operational momentum across Nigeria’s North-East, recording significant successes against terrorist groups and their support networks....

Troops of Operation HADIN KAI have sustained operational momentum across Nigeria’s North-East, recording significant successes against terrorist groups and their support networks.

The Theatre Command disclosed that the operations, conducted in conjunction with Operation DESERT SANITY V, have led to the arrest of suspected terrorists and collaborators, disruption of logistics channels, and recovery of weapons and ammunition.

https://x.com/HQNigerianArmy/status/2062537735240335832

In a series of intelligence-led missions across Borno State and Yobe State, troops intercepted key logistics suppliers aiding insurgents.

At Benisheikh Market, security operatives, working with Forest Guards, arrested a 40-year-old suspect found conveying 30 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.

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He reportedly confessed to supplying fuel and other materials to terrorist elements.

Similarly, another suspect was apprehended in Maiduguri after surveillance operations linked him to insurgent activities.

Authorities said he had been acting as both a logistics supplier and informant and is currently assisting with ongoing investigations.

In a related development, troops arrested an absconded soldier within Maiduguri who had allegedly deserted his unit with a rifle.

Military sources said preliminary findings indicate his involvement in criminal activities, including robbery, during his absence.

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His weapon has since been recovered, and he remains in custody.

Further operations in Biu Local Government Area led to the arrest of a suspected kidnapper linked to a criminal syndicate.

The suspect reportedly confessed to involvement in kidnapping and cattle rustling, while also revealing connections between criminal groups and terrorist elements.

Troops also disrupted another supply route in the Gubio axis, where a suspect transporting large quantities of food items intended for insurgents was apprehended.

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In Adamawa State, joint operations with local hunters resulted in the arrest of two suspected ISWAP members who reportedly admitted participation in attacks and abductions across the region.

The military also recorded progress in its disarmament efforts, with a fleeing insurgent surrendering alongside two children in the Kukawa axis, citing sustained pressure from troops.

Meanwhile, offensive operations in Damboa uncovered deserted terrorist enclaves.

Troops recovered rocket-propelled grenade bombs and PKT ammunition, further weakening the operational capability of insurgents.

As part of ongoing stabilisation efforts, 13 detainees have been handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

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Military authorities reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining pressure on terrorist groups and consolidating security gains across the North-East.