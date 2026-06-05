First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for urgent and collective action to address the growing impact of climate change, urging Nigerians and the global community to intensify efforts toward environmental protection and sustainability. In a message to mark World Environment Day 2026 on Friday, with the theme “A Global…...

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called for urgent and collective action to address the growing impact of climate change, urging Nigerians and the global community to intensify efforts toward environmental protection and sustainability.

In a message to mark World Environment Day 2026 on Friday, with the theme “A Global Call for Climate Action,” Senator Tinubu said the observance presents an opportunity to reflect on the worsening effects of environmental degradation and the need for immediate action.

She noted that climate change is no longer a distant threat, warning that rising temperatures, flooding, drought, desertification and other environmental challenges continue to affect livelihoods, food security and public health across the world, including Nigeria.

“Climate change is no longer a distant threat. Rising temperatures, flooding, drought, desertification, and environmental degradation continue to affect lives, livelihoods, food security, and public health across the globe, including here in Nigeria,” she said.

The First Lady stressed that individuals, communities and governments all have a responsibility to promote sustainable practices, protect natural resources and build climate-resilient societies.

She called for collective commitment to environmental protection, urging citizens to take active steps in restoring and safeguarding the environment for future generations.

“As individuals, communities, and nations, we all have a role to play in restoring our environment, promoting sustainable practices, protecting our natural resources, and building climate-resilient societies,” she said.

Senator Tinubu further encouraged global cooperation in addressing environmental challenges, describing climate action as a shared responsibility that requires urgent attention.

“Let us rise together in this global call for climate action and work toward a safer, greener, and more sustainable future for all,” she added.