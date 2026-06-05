Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of left-back Andy Robertson on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool FC....

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of left-back Andy Robertson on a free transfer following his departure from Liverpool FC.

The 32-year-old Scotland captain arrives at Spurs after a highly successful spell at Anfield, where he joined from Hull City in 2017.

During his time at Liverpool, Robertson won the Premier League title in 2019/20 and 2024/25, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2018/19 and 2021/22, becoming a key figure in the club’s dominant era.

Robertson had previously attracted interest from Atlético Madrid, but no move materialised at the time.

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Tottenham said the signing is part of efforts to strengthen their squad following a difficult campaign in which they narrowly avoided relegation on the final day, finishing just two points above the drop zone.

The club described Robertson’s experience and leadership as key assets as they look to rebuild ahead of the new season.