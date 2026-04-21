The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has secured an interim forfeiture order for 17 containers loaded with illicit opioids valued at over N33.6 billion, in a major boost to its anti-drug operations. The order was granted by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, following an ex parte application…...

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has secured an interim forfeiture order for 17 containers loaded with illicit opioids valued at over N33.6 billion, in a major boost to its anti-drug operations.

The order was granted by the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, following an ex parte application filed by the agency. In a ruling delivered by Adamu Turaki Mohammed, custody of the seized containers and their contents was transferred to the Federal Government pending final determination of the case.

The containers were intercepted at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex in Onne, Rivers State, during a series of operations conducted between April and September 2025.

Inside the consignments were 19.6 million pills of Tramadol, Tafrodol, Tapentadol and Carisoprodol, alongside 2.49 million bottles of Codeine syrup, with a combined weight of 365,657 kilogrammes.

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Justice Mohammed ruled that the shipments were illegally imported by unidentified persons and directed that the agency retain custody of the exhibits until the case is concluded.

Reacting to the development, NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Buba Marwa, described the forfeiture as a significant blow to drug trafficking networks.

He said the action goes beyond a routine seizure, noting that stripping syndicates of assets worth billions of naira weakens their operational capacity.

“This is not just a seizure; it is a total dispossession of resources meant to fuel destruction, addiction and criminality,” he said.

Marwa added that the move sends a strong signal of Nigeria’s zero tolerance for illicit drug trade, particularly those linked to organised crime and terrorism financing.

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He commended the judiciary for its swift intervention and praised NDLEA operatives at the Onne Port Command for their vigilance, which led to the discovery of the concealed shipments.

The NDLEA boss also acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Customs Service and international partners, whose intelligence-sharing contributed to the success of the operation.

He reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to intensifying efforts to dismantle drug cartels and curb substance abuse across the country.