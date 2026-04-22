The Nigerian Army says it has recorded significant operational successes across several regions of the country within the last 24 hours, including the disruption of terrorist logistics networks, recovery of arms and petroleum products, arrests of suspects, and rescue of civilians. According to the Army, the coordinated intelligence-led operations were…...

The Nigerian Army says it has recorded significant operational successes across several regions of the country within the last 24 hours, including the disruption of terrorist logistics networks, recovery of arms and petroleum products, arrests of suspects, and rescue of civilians.

According to the Army, the coordinated intelligence-led operations were conducted across the North-East, North-West, North-Central, South-South and other strategic locations.

In the North-East, troops of 192 Battalion carried out a successful ambush on ISWAP/JAS fighters near Kuranabassa Village in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, forcing insurgents to retreat towards the Mandara Mountains.

Following the encounter, troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, a loaded magazine containing 12 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, an AK-47 top cover and other items.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related operation, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade, working alongside the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), intercepted three vehicles conveying suspected terrorist logistics along the Yunusari–Bukarti–Kala/Gamari axis.

Five suspects were arrested, while recovered items included solar panels, water pumping machines, construction materials, mobile phones and cash suspected to be destined for terrorist enclaves.

In Kogi State, troops of 12 Brigade intercepted a vehicle along the Obajana–Kabba road, leading to the arrest of two suspected logistics couriers. Recovered items included 314 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, three AK-47 magazines, mobile phones and identification documents.

In the North-West, troops of 17 Brigade conducted clearance operations across identified criminal hideouts in Musawa and Matazu Local Government Areas of Katsina State, destroying several structures used by armed groups.

Locations affected included Gidan Mai-Gona, Gidan Dangodo, Sabongari Nagalawa, Kurna Dogon Tsamiya, Gidan Karo and Gidan Lawal Natapi.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Plateau State, troops under Operation ENDURING PEACE responded to distress calls and rescued 12 civilians trapped by insurgents, with injured victims receiving immediate medical attention.

In the South-South, troops discovered and secured about 3,250 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products along Refinery Road in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In Taraba State, troops of 114 Battalion arrested nine suspected informants linked to a criminal kingpin and dismantled hideouts used for coordinating illicit activities.

The Army said the operations reflect its continued resolve to dismantle criminal networks, disrupt supply chains, and enhance security across the country, urging citizens to provide timely and credible information to support ongoing efforts.