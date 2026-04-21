President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ms Stella Okotete on her birthday. Okotete, an administrator and politician, served as a councillor in Ughelli-North Local Government Area of Delta State from 2008 to 2011. She also served as the special assistant to the governor of Delta State on Millennium Development Goals…...

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ms Stella Okotete on her birthday.

Okotete, an administrator and politician, served as a councillor in Ughelli-North Local Government Area of Delta State from 2008 to 2011.

She also served as the special assistant to the governor of Delta State on Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) from 2011 to 2015.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, she was appointed as the national women’s leader of the All Progressives Congress’ Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

President Tinubu joins family and friends in celebrating Ms Okotete, who currently serves as executive director at the Nigerian Export-Import Bank, as she marks this special day.

The President commends Okotete for her service to the nation and for her invaluable contributions to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu thanks the young Amazon for her support and encourages her to continue working to advance the nation.