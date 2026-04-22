Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed two armed men during a coordinated ambush attack in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State. In a Wednesday statement signed by Captain Chinonso Oteh, Media Information Officer, the operation was carried out by troops of the Joint Task Operation Enduring…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed two armed men during a coordinated ambush attack in the Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a Wednesday statement signed by Captain Chinonso Oteh, Media Information Officer, the operation was carried out by troops of the Joint Task Operation Enduring Peace.

According to the statement, the military described the operation, carried out at about 7:49 pm on Tuesday near Doruwa Babuje in the Marit general area, as credible intelligence on criminal movement in the area.

The statement reads, “​In a targeted strike against criminal elements operating within the Marit general area of Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, troops of Operation ENDURING PEACE have successfully executed a coordinated ambush on the evening of Tuesday, 21 April 2026.

“The operation, which took place at approximately 7:49 pm, near Doruwa Babuje, was launched following the receipt of credible intelligence regarding the movement of gunmen known for terrorising local communities through violent attacks, sexual assault, and armed robbery.”

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​The statement added, “Upon sighting the criminals, troops sprang a successful ambush on the marauders. In the ensuing firefight, 2 gunmen were neutralised, while several others fled into the surrounding bushes under the cover of darkness.”

The statement further revealed that during a search of the area, troops recovered one locally fabricated rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62x39mm ammunition, a cutlass, a jackknife, and a mobile phone.

The statement also revealed that troops remain firmly in position within the general areas of Marit and Lajam villages to ensure the continued safety of residents, as deliberate efforts are currently ongoing to track and apprehend other fleeing criminal elements.

The Nigerian Army reaffirms its commitment to protecting the lives and property of all law-abiding citizens and urges the public to kindly remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements to the nearest security formation.