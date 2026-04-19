The Lagos State Government has urged private businesses, including commercial banks, filling stations, and eateries, to make their restrooms available to the public as part of efforts to eliminate open defecation and improve sanitation across the state. The Commission, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, appealed in a…...

The Lagos State Government has urged private businesses, including commercial banks, filling stations, and eateries, to make their restrooms available to the public as part of efforts to eliminate open defecation and improve sanitation across the state.

The Commission, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, appealed in a statement posted on his official X handle on Saturday.

According to the statement, Wahab disclosed that the Lagos State Government has facilitated over 1,710 functioning public toilets at strategic locations across the state to improve sanitation, noting that the state cannot do it alone.

He wrote, “As part of our sustained efforts to eliminate open defecation and improve public sanitation across Lagos State, we currently have 1,710 functioning public toilets strategically located across the state for residents and visitors.

“However, the government cannot do this alone. We are encouraging businesses such as filling stations, banks, eateries, and other public-facing facilities to make their restrooms accessible to the public where possible. This collaborative approach will significantly complement government efforts and expand access to sanitation facilities across the state.”

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The Commissioner further noted that the collaborative approach will significantly complement government efforts and expand access to sanitation facilities across the state, adding that the state government will continue to enforce environmental sanitation laws.

Wahab warned that individuals caught engaging in open defecation will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

“At the same time, we continue to enforce environmental sanitation laws. Individuals caught engaging in open defecation are being arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law. These measures are necessary to protect public health, preserve dignity, and maintain a cleaner environment for all.

“Access to sanitation is a shared responsibility. While the government continues to expand infrastructure, residents and businesses must also play their part in ensuring Lagos remains clean, safe, and habitable,” he concluded.