A former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing what he described as a strategic political realignment. His resignation was contained in a letter dated April 19, 2026, and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Giginyu Ward in Nassarawa Local…...

A former Kano State Governor, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing what he described as a strategic political realignment.

His resignation was contained in a letter dated April 19, 2026, and addressed to the PDP Chairman of Giginyu Ward in Nassarawa Local Government Area of Kano State.

According to the letter obtained by TVC News on Sunday, Shekarau said his exit takes immediate effect, noting that the decision followed extensive consultations within his political group to align their political interest with another party.

Shekarau wrote, “Accept this letter please as notice of my resignation from my position as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from today.”

“This decision follows wide and extensive deliberations within my political group to pursue our political career in a different political party.

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“I thank you for being a good leader, and pray that Allah will continue to guide you in your stewardship.”

Shekarau also addressed the letter to the Kano State PDP Chairman and the PDP Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government Area, indicating formal notification across party structures.

There is speculation that his resignation from the PDP signals a possible move to the ruling party, although he has yet to publicly confirm this.

In April, during a visit by APC National Chairman Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, Shekarau hinted at his impending exit from the PDP.

He described the opposition party as plagued by problems that have rendered it ineffective.

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The former Kano State governor told APC stakeholders that consultations on his political future were nearing completion, with all options under consideration.

“You came at a time we are making final preparations to exit the PDP, which we understand has been severely affected by internal issues.

“My movement, alongside my Shura Council, supporters and associates, is based on a Kano First agenda. Anything that benefits Kano is where I stand,” he said.