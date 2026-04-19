The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a fatal road crash at Okokomaiko in the Badagry area of the state that claimed the life of a roadside hawker, while seven victims were rescued in a separate accident at Ogudu. In a Sunday statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson,…...

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed a fatal road crash at Okokomaiko in the Badagry area of the state that claimed the life of a roadside hawker, while seven victims were rescued in a separate accident at Ogudu.

In a Sunday statement signed by the agency’s spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, the Okokomaiko incident involved a Lexus SUV with registration number SMK 674 HY.

According to the statement, the crash resulted in the death of an adult male hawker as LASTMA officials arrived at the scene, secured the area, and evacuated the body from the roadway to restore traffic flow.

The statement reads, “The fatal incident at Okokomaiko involved a Lexus Jeep with registration number SMK 674 HY. The crash led to the untimely death of an adult male hawker. LASTMA officials responded swiftly to the distress call, securing the accident scene and evacuating the remains of the deceased from the carriageway.

“Subsequently, Officers of the Nigeria Police Force from Ketu Division conveyed the body to the Badagry Mortuary for further necessary procedures.”

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In a separate incident at Ogudu inward Toll Gate, a Mazda commercial bus collided with another Lexus SUV, leaving seven passengers injured.

The statement revealed that LASTMA officials, alongside operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Ogudu Division, responded swiftly to rescue victims at the scene.

The statement added, “In a separate development, LASTMA personnel also intervened promptly in a collision at Ogudu inward Toll Gate involving a Mazda commercial bus (MUS 231 YA) and a Lexus Jeep (FKJ 23 HL). The incident resulted in injuries to seven passengers, all of whom were rescued at the scene.

“Emergency response was further strengthened by the presence of security operatives from the Ogudu Police Division, while officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) efficiently evacuated the injured victims to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment.”

All vehicles involved have been handed over to the police for investigation into the causes of both crashes.

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The General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki reiterated the Authority’s call for heightened road safety consciousness among motorists.

He urged drivers to strictly comply with traffic regulations, maintain safe speeds and exercise increased vigilance, particularly during late-night hours when visibility and alertness are often compromised.

LASTMA reaffirmss commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring seamless traffic management across the State.