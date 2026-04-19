The Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Olubiyi Fadeyi, has completed the construction of Araromi Afolahan Street in Ila-Orangun, a key road linking communities across neighbouring local government areas of Osun State. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Digital Media and Publicity, Adekanola Desmond, the Senator noted…...

The Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Olubiyi Fadeyi, has completed the construction of Araromi Afolahan Street in Ila-Orangun, a key road linking communities across neighbouring local government areas of Osun State.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Digital Media and Publicity, Adekanola Desmond, the Senator noted that the project fulfils his campaign promise to deliver essential infrastructure that drives economic growth and promotes rural development.

He said the project is part of his deliberate effort to address infrastructural deficits across the senatorial district, add value to rural communities, and improve the standard of living of his constituents.

Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi emphasised the importance of access roads in boosting economic activities, particularly in agrarian communities where efficient transportation is vital for moving farm produce to markets.

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The lawmaker assured residents that the Afolahan Street project is just one of many initiatives lined up to stimulate growth and transform communities across the district.

Community leaders and traditional rulers described the project as both timely and impactful, expressing confidence that the road will ease transportation challenges, enhance market accessibility for farmers, and spur commercial and urban development within Ila-Orangun and its environs.