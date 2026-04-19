President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Kano-born sports administrator and community leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, who died on Saturday at the age of 78. In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described Galadima’s passing…...

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of Kano-born sports administrator and community leader, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, who died on Saturday at the age of 78.

In a Sunday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu described Galadima’s passing as a significant loss to sports administration and the nation at large.

According to the statement, Galadima served both the Kano State Government and the Federal Government in various capacities, including as chairman of the Kano State Sports Council and as a two-time commissioner.

The statement also revealed that he held key positions in sports administration at the national level, notably serving as president of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA), now known as the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), between 2002 and 2006.

The statement reads, “The deceased had served the Kano State Government and the Federal Government in various capacities, including as chairman of the Kano State Sports Council and a two-time commissioner, before holding various positions in sports administration at the federal level.

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“Galadima also served as president of the defunct Nigeria Football Association (NFA), the precursor of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), between 2002 and 2006.

“Since leaving active service, Galadima was turbaned and served as the Galadiman Fagge, the community head of his Fagge community in Kano State.”

The statement added, “Following his retirement from active service, Galadima was turbaned as Galadiman Fagge and served as the community head of the Fagge area in Kano State.”

President Tinubu noted that the late administrator’s contributions to the development of Nigerian football at both grassroots and elite levels would be remembered for years to come.

He extended his condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to the government and people of Kano State and the wider sports community in Nigeria and beyond.