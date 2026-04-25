The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a warning to content creators and individuals over the unauthorised use of its identity in skits and online productions. The anti-graft agency raised concerns over what it described as a growing trend of digital content featuring its name, logo, uniforms and…...

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has issued a warning to content creators and individuals over the unauthorised use of its identity in skits and online productions.

The anti-graft agency raised concerns over what it described as a growing trend of digital content featuring its name, logo, uniforms and likeness without official approval, noting that such portrayals often misrepresent its operations.

In a video shared on its X handle, the Commission stressed that it has not granted permission for the use of its identity in any form of entertainment or promotional content.

“It has come to the attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission that some individuals and content creators are using the name, logo, and likeness of EFCC in skits and other media content.

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“Many of these skits misrepresent our values and standard operating procedures. We wish to inform the general public that the EFCC has not authorized any such use. The EFCC does not endorse, sponsor, or approve any comedy, drama, or online content that uses our identity without written consent.

“Therefore, the public is hereby advised to cease and desist from using our name, logo, uniforms, or any identifying elements in skits or promotional content without prior written approval. Be warned, all who violate these instructions shall be prosecuted,” the statement said.

The Commission emphasised that its official identity must not be used in any media production without prior written clearance, warning that offenders risk prosecution.