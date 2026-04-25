Opposition political parties in Nigeria have resolved to form a united front against what they described as attempts to impose a one-party system ahead of the 2027 general elections. The resolution was part of a communiqué issued at the end of a National Summit of opposition parties held in Ibadan,…...

Opposition political parties in Nigeria have resolved to form a united front against what they described as attempts to impose a one-party system ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The resolution was part of a communiqué issued at the end of a National Summit of opposition parties held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In the communiqué, the parties declared their determination to field candidates for the 2027 elections, rejecting any claimed move to present President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a sole candidate.

They further agreed to work towards presenting a consensus presidential candidate that would be jointly supported by all opposition parties, describing the move as necessary to “rescue the nation” and address prevailing socio-political challenges.

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The summit also expressed a vote of no confidence in the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission Joash Amupitan, accusing him of partisanship and calling for his removal ahead of the 2027 elections.

They urged the National Assembly to urgently review the Electoral Act 2026, while demanding an extension of the timeline for party primaries to the end of July 2026, citing concerns over restrictive guidelines.

The opposition leaders also called for the immediate release of politicians allegedly detained or harassed over bailable offences, emphasising the need to uphold democratic rights and inclusivity.

They commended Nigerians for their resilience and pledged to continue mobilising support to strengthen multi-party democracy in the country.