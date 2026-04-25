Troops of the Nigerian Army have dismantled a suspected stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Imo State, recovering remains believed to be those of two slain personnel. The operation, carried out on April 24, 2026, along the…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have dismantled a suspected stronghold of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), in Imo State, recovering remains believed to be those of two slain personnel.

The operation, carried out on April 24, 2026, along the Ubaha Orsu axis of Orsu Local Government Area, involved troops of 82 Division in collaboration with other security agencies.

It formed part of a targeted clearance mission aimed at dislodging criminal elements and locating the remains of two soldiers abducted and killed in 2022.

According to the Army, the troops advanced on the hideout based on intelligence but came under heavy attack from armed fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops advanced towards a suspected IPOB/ESN hideout when they came under heavy attack by armed criminals,” the statement said.

The military said its personnel repelled multiple ambushes during the encounter, forcing the attackers to retreat.

“Demonstrating resilience, the troops decisively engaged the terrorists, successfully repelling multiple ambushes and forcing the criminals to flee in disarray,” it added.

Following the clearance of the camp, troops conducted a search of the area and uncovered shallow graves suspected to contain the remains of Master Warrant Officer Linus Musa Audu and Private Gloria Mathew, who were reportedly abducted and killed in May 2022 while travelling for their traditional wedding.

The Army said the remains have been secured for forensic examination to confirm their identities.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The recovered remains have since been secured for detailed forensic analysis, including DNA testing, to conclusively establish their identities,” the statement noted.

It added that steps are being taken to engage the families of the deceased to facilitate identification and proper burial arrangements.

The Army said the operation highlights ongoing efforts to degrade criminal networks in the South-East and ensure accountability for attacks on security personnel.

“This operation not only underscores the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to ensuring justice for fallen heroes but also highlights the continued degradation of IPOB/ESN criminal networks,” it stated.

The military reassured the public of sustained operations to restore peace in the region and urged residents to support security agencies with timely information.