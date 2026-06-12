Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, in honour of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua. The institution has been renamed the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology, following federal government…...

Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, in honour of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua.

The institution has been renamed the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology, following federal government approval.

In a statement issued on Friday, the senator described the decision as a meaningful national recognition of the late military officer, statesman and pro-democracy advocate’s contributions to Nigeria’s development and democratic journey.

“I receive with profound gratitude the announcement by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approving the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology,” he said.

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Yar’Adua said the gesture went beyond symbolism, stressing that it represents a lasting tribute to the values his late brother stood for in public service and nation-building.

“This gesture by the administration is more than a name on a building. It is a national recognition of my late brother, General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and the role he played in Nigeria’s democratic journey,” the senator stated.

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He recalled that the late General devoted his life to building strong institutions and promoting unity, merit, and national cohesion.

“As a soldier, statesman and democrat, he believed in institutions, in service and in a Nigeria where merit and courage matter more than tribe or background,” he said.

The senator added that naming the institution after the late Yar’Adua would ensure that future generations are reminded of the values of sacrifice, leadership and patriotism.

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“By naming this university after him, Mr President has ensured that future generations of geologists, engineers and technologists will be reminded daily that leadership is about sacrifice, vision and commitment to nation-building,” he noted.

Senator Yar’Adua expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and the Federal Government on behalf of the Yar’Adua family and constituents of Katsina Central for the honour.

He expressed hope that the institution would fulfil its mandate by producing skilled professionals who will contribute to Nigeria’s energy sector and uphold democratic values.

“May this institution live up to its new name by producing graduates who will power Nigeria’s energy future and defend the values of democracy that General Shehu stood for,” he said.