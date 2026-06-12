President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna in honour of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, recognising his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development. The President announced the decision on Friday, June 12 during his Democracy Day address, where he paid tribute…...

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna in honour of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, recognising his contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.

The President announced the decision on Friday, June 12 during his Democracy Day address, where he paid tribute to Yar’Adua as one of the architects of modern democratic Nigeria.

Tinubu said the completed institution would now be known as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology.

“Among the architects of modern democratic Nigeria, we honour General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua for his vision of national partnership. In recognition of his contributions, the Federal Government has approved the revitalisation and renaming of the completed Institute of Petroleum Studies, Kaduna, as the General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua University of Geological Sciences and Engineering Technology,” the President said.

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He added that the renaming was in recognition of Yar’Adua’s role in promoting national unity and democratic ideals.

The late military officer and politician was widely regarded as a key figure in Nigeria’s democratic struggle.