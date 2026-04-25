The Nigerian Navy has announced the dismissal of SMUW Bello MX14540 from Service. The rating was found culpable of desertion from naval service after an absence without official leave for 1346 days. Read Also Navy Neutralises IPOB IED Cell, Destroys Explosives in ImoNavy Busts Illegal Fuel Shipment, Arrests Eight Suspects…...

The Nigerian Navy has announced the dismissal of SMUW Bello MX14540 from Service.

The rating was found culpable of desertion from naval service after an absence without official leave for 1346 days.

This was disclosed in a terse statement via the X handle of the Nigerian Navy, on Saturday, April 25.

The statement reads: “SMUW Bello MX14540 has been dismissed from the Nigerian Navy. The rating was found culpable of desertion from naval service after an absence without official leave for 1346 days. Anyone who interacts with him as a naval personnel does so at their own risk.”