A trailer conveying a container has fallen on several tricycles, popularly known as Keke Marwa, and motorcycles at the Molete Under Bridge area of Ibadan, causing panic among residents and road users. Eyewitnesses at the scene said the incident occurred while the driver was attempting to negotiate the roundabout, adding…...

A trailer conveying a container has fallen on several tricycles, popularly known as Keke Marwa, and motorcycles at the Molete Under Bridge area of Ibadan, causing panic among residents and road users.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the incident occurred while the driver was attempting to negotiate the roundabout, adding that the container reportedly detached and fell off due to improper fastening to the back of the trailer.

As of the time of filing this report, we cannot confirm any casualties, as rescue operations are yet to fully commence to determine if victims are trapped beneath the container.

Authorities are expected to arrive at the scene to begin emergency response and clear the obstruction.