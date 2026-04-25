Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has been honoured with the Image Maker Award 2026 by Vanguard Media Limited, describing the recognition as a reflection of ongoing efforts to build trust in government communication. Idris received the award at a ceremony held on Friday at the Eko Hotel…...

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has been honoured with the Image Maker Award 2026 by Vanguard Media Limited, describing the recognition as a reflection of ongoing efforts to build trust in government communication.

Idris received the award at a ceremony held on Friday at the Eko Hotel & Suites, where he said the honour comes at a critical period marked by major reforms and efforts to reposition Nigeria’s economy.

“This award is a testament to the trust we strive to build with every Nigerian.

Communication is at the heart of governance, and it must foster confidence, unity, and hope,” he said, adding, “Communication must not only inform but also build trust.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister emphasised the importance of transparency and sustained engagement with the public and the media, noting that open communication has helped bridge gaps between government actions and public perception.

He also highlighted the role of timely and accurate information in addressing national security concerns, stressing collaboration with security agencies and media organisations to maintain public confidence.

Idris acknowledged the contributions of media professionals, government officials, and staff of the ministry in strengthening Nigeria’s communication framework, while commending Vanguard Media Limited for recognising excellence in public service.

“As we navigate major policy shifts—including the removal of fuel subsidies, foreign exchange reforms, and fiscal restructuring—our approach has centered on clarity, consistency, and credibility. We are committed to ensuring that government decisions are communicated with empathy and responsibility, always highlighting their long-term benefits for all Nigerians,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to transparency, Idris added that he would continue “upholding the highest standards of public communication, anchored on truth, transparency, and accountability,” noting that the award “is not an endpoint, but a call to do more for the Nigerian people.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was attended by several prominent figures, including Governors Peter Mbah and Agbu Kefas, Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Women Affairs Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, and Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, among others.