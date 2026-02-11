An Arik Air Boeing 737 aircraft has diverted to Benin after developing an engine problem during a domestic flight in Nigeria....

An Arik Air Boeing 737 aircraft has diverted to Benin after developing an engine problem during a domestic flight in Nigeria.



The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau said the aircraft, with registration number 5N MJF, was flying from Lagos to Port Harcourt when the incident happened.

It said the crew noticed abnormal indications on one of the engines while the plane was cruising and shut it down as a precaution before diverting to Benin, the nearest suitable airport.

The aircraft landed safely and all passengers and crew left the plane without injury.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, the bureau said it had opened an investigation into the incident in line with international aviation standards.

A team has been sent to Benin to secure the aircraft, collect evidence, interview crew and witnesses and retrieve flight data and cockpit voice recorders.

The bureau said it is working with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Arik Air and other agencies to determine what caused the problem.

A preliminary report is expected within 30 days, while a final report will be released after the investigation is completed.