President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate major global technology companies and Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms over allegations of anti-competitive practices and the unlawful use of content belonging to Nigerian media organisations. The directive followed a joint petition submitted to the…...

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to investigate major global technology companies and Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) platforms over allegations of anti-competitive practices and the unlawful use of content belonging to Nigerian media organisations.

The directive followed a joint petition submitted to the Presidency by the Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO), according to a statement issued on Monday by the FCCPC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Ondaje Ijagwu.

The NPO comprises the Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

The statement by the FCCPC’s Director, Corporate Affairs, Ondaje ljagwu, on Monday, July6, said the Federal Government conveyed the President’s directive to the Commission through a letter signed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

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According to the FCCPC, the investigation will focus on allegations against major technology firms, including Meta, Alphabet, X (formerly Twitter), as well as Generative AI platforms operating in Nigeria.

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The Commission said the probe would examine claims of anti-competitive conduct, the alleged unauthorised extraction, scraping, ingestion and commercial use of copyrighted news articles, broadcast materials and other original journalistic content for the development and training of AI models.

It will also investigate allegations that global technology companies have failed to establish equitable commercial arrangements with Nigerian media organisations, denying publishers fair compensation for the use of their content.

Reacting to the directive, the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, said the Commission would carry out an independent and evidence-driven investigation.

“We recognise the strategic importance of the media to Nigeria’s democracy and the equally significant role of technology in driving innovation and economic growth. Our responsibility is to objectively determine the facts and ensure that competition within the digital ecosystem remains fair, transparent, and consistent with Nigerian law,” Bello said.

He stressed that the investigation should not be interpreted as an indication of wrongdoing by any organisation.

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“This inquiry is not directed at any entity by presumption of wrongdoing. Rather, it is an opportunity to carefully examine the facts, hear from all affected parties, and determine whether any conduct has resulted in anti-competitive outcomes or unfair business practices. Every party will be accorded a fair opportunity to present relevant information before any conclusions are reached,” he added.

The FCCPC said the investigation would determine whether any of the alleged practices violate the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) 2018 or any other applicable Nigerian law.

The Commission noted that concerns have intensified in recent years over the impact of global digital platforms on the sustainability of Nigeria’s news industry, with media organisations accusing some technology companies of practices capable of undermining fair competition and the commercial viability of local publishers.

The FCCPC recalled that it previously investigated Meta and, in 2025, secured a landmark judgment against the technology company over alleged violations of the FCCPA, including data privacy breaches, resulting in a $220 million fine. The company has since appealed the penalty.

The Commission also pointed to developments in South Africa, where media organisations raised similar concerns, leading to an investigation by the South African Competition Commission. The process eventually resulted in an agreement under which Google would pay South African news media R688 million (about $40 million) annually for between three and five years.