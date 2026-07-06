The Adamawa State Government has flagged off the sale and distribution of subsidised fertiliser for the 2026 rainy season aimed at reducing production costs for farmers, increasing food production and positioning the state as a leading agricultural export hub....

The Adamawa State Government has flagged off the sale and distribution of subsidised fertiliser for the 2026 rainy season aimed at reducing production costs for farmers, increasing food production and positioning the state as a leading agricultural export hub.

The initiative underscores Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a key driver of economic growth, rural development and food security in a state where over 70 per cent of the population depends on farming for its livelihood.

Flagging of the programme in Yola, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Salihu Idris, announced that the government had approved a 50 per cent subsidy on fertiliser to make the essential farm input more affordable for farmers across 21 LGA of the State.

Under the programme, NPK 20:10:10 will be sold at ₦23,000 per bag, while NPK 27:13:13 will cost ₦27,000 per bag.

The subsidy is designed to boost agricultural productivity during the 2026 cropping season and he warned that the fertiliser must be used strictly for farming purposes. He cautioned against diversion, hoarding or resale, assuring that government would closely monitor distribution to ensure genuine farmers benefit from the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Fintiri said the fertiliser subsidy is part of his administration’s broader strategy to modernise agriculture, improve farmers’ incomes and strengthen the state’s economy.

According to the governor, agriculture remains the backbone of Adamawa’s economy, and sustained investment in the sector is critical to achieving food sufficiency while creating employment opportunities for thousands of rural households.

He revealed that the state is working with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) to expand access to export markets for agricultural produce, a move expected to increase the value of farm products and attract investment into the sector.

The governor said the partnership forms part of a long-term plan to move Adamawa beyond primary production into value addition and export-oriented agriculture, enabling farmers to benefit from regional and international markets.

The Chairman of the Maize Association of Nigeria, Adamawa State Chapter, Yusuf Ibrahim, described the fertiliser subsidy as a timely intervention that would ease the financial burden on farmers and improve crop yields during the farming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the Chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Adamawa State Chapter, Suleiman Gankuba, said agriculture remains the foundation of a stable economy, noting that empowering farmers translates into stronger rural communities, improved food security and sustainable economic growth.

The fertiliser distribution programme is one of several initiatives introduced by the Adamawa State Government to strengthen the agricultural sector through improved access to farm inputs, mechanisation and market opportunities.