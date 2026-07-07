The approval was given during the council’s meeting held on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the Olubadan Palace, Oke-Aremo, Ibadan.

The Olubadan Advisory Council has approved the burial arrangements for the late Oba John Olubunmi Isioye-Dada, the former Osi Balogun of Ibadanland.

A press statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Chief Ayoade Solomon Olugbemiga, said the burial programme presented by the late monarch’s family received the council’s endorsement.

According to the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, the funeral ceremonies will take place on August 27 and 28, 2026, at the late Oba Isioye’s residence in Bodija, Ibadan.

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Oba John Olubunmi Isioye-Dada died on June 12, 2026. Until his passing, he was the Osi Balogun of Ibadanland and an active member of the Olubadan-in-Council.

The Olubadan Advisory Council prayed for the peaceful repose of the late traditional ruler’s soul.