Former lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce, has reacted to reports making rounds that he failed the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening exercise for senatorial aspirants. TVC News Online had earlier reported that the APC on Monday released the list of senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in the party’s Senate primary elections. The…...

Former lawmaker, Ben Murray Bruce, has reacted to reports making rounds that he failed the All Progressives Congress (APC) screening exercise for senatorial aspirants.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that the APC on Monday released the list of senatorial aspirants not cleared to participate in the party’s Senate primary elections.

The APC senatorial primary election is to be held on Monday across the country.

According to the list published on the APC’s X handle, Bruce is among other failed aspirants drawn from Bayelsa West and Bayelsa East senatorial districts.

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Those not cleared from Bayelsa include, Donald Daunemigita — Bayelsa West; Sen. Ben Murray Bruce — Bayelsa East and Sen. Benson S. Agadaga — Bayelsa East.

However in a quoted tweet by the former lawmaker on Monday, May 18, Bruce denied being withdrawn nor been disqualified by the party.

The former lawmaker wrote on X: “This report is fallacious. I was surprised to see it on your platform. It prompted me to call the Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, to find out why you would report such a state of affairs.

“I have neither withdrawn nor been disqualified.

“These are very fluid times, and it would be in the best interest of journalistic excellence to exercise caution and verification, rather than utilise speed in your reportage.

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“May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”