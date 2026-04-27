The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has dismissed a viral flyer on social media suggesting that the Federal Government has introduced a fresh vehicle tax expected to take effect on July 1. An image went viral on social media with its content directing Nigerians to pay their vehicle tax promptly to…...

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has dismissed a viral flyer on social media suggesting that the Federal Government has introduced a fresh vehicle tax expected to take effect on July 1.

An image went viral on social media with its content directing Nigerians to pay their vehicle tax promptly to avoid penalties.

The content reads, “Don’t wait. Stay compliant. Pay your vehicle tax on time and avoid penalties.”

In a Monday statement on its official X handle, NRS reacted to the claim, urging members of the public to disregard the fabricated messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tax agency said that it did not issue the notice encouraging Nigerians who have shared the content to correct the record.

“A fraudulent flyer claiming a new vehicle tax takes effect July 1, 2026, is spreading online. The NRS did NOT issue this notice. If you receive it, delete it. If you’ve shared it, correct the record. Stay informed, stay safe,” NRS said.