Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, has highlighted the Sagamu Interchange as a symbol of the Federal Government’s ongoing infrastructure drive under the Renewed Hope agenda. In a post shared on his official X handle @aoonanuga1956 on Monday, Onanuga described the night view of the Sagamu Interchange as a reflection of Nigeria’s…...

Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, has highlighted the Sagamu Interchange as a symbol of the Federal Government’s ongoing infrastructure drive under the Renewed Hope agenda.

In a post shared on his official X handle @aoonanuga1956 on Monday, Onanuga described the night view of the Sagamu Interchange as a reflection of Nigeria’s evolving road network and a testament to sustained investment in critical transport infrastructure.

He noted that the project underscores the government’s commitment to improving connectivity across key economic corridors, enhancing road safety, and stimulating commercial activities.

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According to him, the interchange represents a modern infrastructure milestone designed to ease traffic flow and support national development objectives.

https://x.com/aonanuga1956

The Sagamu Interchange, located in Ogun State, serves as a strategic junction linking major highways and facilitating movement between the South-West, South-South, and other parts of the country.