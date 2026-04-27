Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered the ransom paid by the family during a coordinated operation in Plateau State. In a late Sunday statement signed by Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, the operation was carried out…...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued a kidnapped victim and recovered the ransom paid by the family during a coordinated operation in Plateau State.

In a late Sunday statement signed by Captain Chinonso Polycarp Oteh, the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, the operation was carried out by troops of Operation Enduring Peace deployed in Sector 9, Shendam.

According to the statement, the operation underscores the military’s commitment to dismantling criminal networks and the protection of citizens within the Operation Enduring Peace Joint Operations Area.

The rescue operation was initiated following the abduction of a female victim from the Bauna area of Shendam Local Government Area on 19 April 2026.

The statement reads, “Through rigorous intelligence gathering and interrogation of an arrested suspect who confessed to the crime, troops were able to identify the victim’s location at Padam Forest in Quanpan Local Government Area, where the victim was found and rescued.

“The operation also resulted in the recovery of the sum of 8 million Naira *(8,000,000)*, which was previously paid by the victim’s family as a ransom to the kidnappers.”

Following the rescue, the victim underwent a thorough medical check-up at the general hospital in Shendam to ensure her well-being before being officially reunited with her family.

The statement also revealed that the ransom amount of 8 million Naira was returned to the family.

The Nigerian Army also revealed that the troops are currently conducting exploitation operations of the kidnappers’ hideouts within Quanpan and Shendam LGAs to identify and apprehend other members of the syndicate.

The Nigerian Army commended the citizens for their support, urging them to continue providing timely information that would assist in maintaining peace and security in the Joint Operations Area.