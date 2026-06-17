The management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, has suspended two senior officials and the President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) over allegations of unauthorised collection of money from students. The university’s Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim, announced the decision in a statement issued on Tuesday, stating that the…...

The management of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, has suspended two senior officials and the President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG) over allegations of unauthorised collection of money from students.

The university’s Registrar, Mufutau Ibrahim, announced the decision in a statement issued on Tuesday, stating that the action followed allegations that some students were compelled to pay an unauthorised levy.

The suspended officials are the Director of the Directorate of Educational Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Olanrewaju Ogunjobi; the Deputy Dean of Student Affairs and Support Services, Banji Rildwan Olaleye; and the SUG President, James Iyanuoluwa Adio.

According to the registrar, Ogunjobi and Olaleye were accused in a petition of collecting N1,000 from each 100-level student under the guise of fees for practical sessions organised by the directorate.

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“In the interest of fairness and in accordance with the principles of natural justice, management constituted a preliminary fact-finding committee to look into the allegations,” Ibrahim said.

He stated that the committee invited all individuals named in the petition and gave them the opportunity to respond to the allegations.

“All persons mentioned in the petition were invited to appear before the committee. They were duly questioned and given the opportunity to respond to the allegations made against them,” he added.

The registrar said the committee’s findings indicated that Ogunjobi allegedly approved and collected the funds without obtaining the necessary approvals from the university authorities.

“With respect to Ogunjobi, the committee found that he allegedly authorised and collected the sum of one thousand naira from each affected student without recourse to the senate, management, or the university’s extant directives that all payments must be made through the bursary and with the approval of management,” Ibrahim said.

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He further alleged that Olaleye played a role in the collection process despite serving in a key position within the university’s student affairs structure.

According to the registrar, the SUG president was also implicated in the matter.

Ibrahim alleged that Adio was indirectly involved in the handling of the funds, claiming that he participated in the sharing of an initial amount and subsequently requested a refund, which allegedly resulted in the transfer of N700,000 into his personal bank account.

The university management said the allegations run contrary to its commitment to transparency and accountability.

“The university will not tolerate the extortion of students, abuse of office, financial impropriety, or corruption in any form,” Ibrahim stated.

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He added that the institution remained committed to protecting students from exploitation and ensuring that all financial transactions comply with established university procedures.

According to the registrar, the suspension of the affected officials is part of ongoing efforts to uphold the integrity of the institution while investigations continue.

By David Bolarinwa