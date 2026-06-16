By David Bolarinwa The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed reports alleging that the Nigeria Education Management Information System (NEMIS) suffered a cyber attack, insisting that the platform remains secure and that no data was compromised. In a statement issued on Tuesday , June 16, by the Ministry’s Director of…...

By David Bolarinwa

The Federal Ministry of Education has dismissed reports alleging that the Nigeria Education Management Information System (NEMIS) suffered a cyber attack, insisting that the platform remains secure and that no data was compromised.

In a statement issued on Tuesday , June 16, by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, the Ministry described as inaccurate and misleading a report published by a media firm, not TVC News Online titled “Suspected Cyberattack Hits FG’s Education Data Platform.”

According to the Ministry, the NEMIS platform was neither hacked nor breached at any time, stressing that the integrity, confidentiality and availability of data on the system remain intact.

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The Ministry explained that the warning message encountered by some users was caused by a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate configuration issue at the hosting level, which temporarily affected the platform’s secure access certification.

It noted that the incident was purely technical and did not involve unauthorized access, data loss, alteration of records or exposure of sensitive information.

The Ministry said its technical team, working alongside the hosting service provider, swiftly resolved the issue and restored normal operations, adding that the platform remains fully functional and accessible to authorized users.

It further stated that browser security warnings or SSL certificate alerts should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of a cyberattack or data breach, noting that such warnings can arise from routine technical or configuration-related issues.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting education data, the Ministry said NEMIS remains a critical platform for the collection, management and utilization of education statistics across the country. It added that robust security measures, continuous system monitoring, infrastructure safeguards and periodic security assessments are in place to ensure the platform’s reliability and security.

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The Ministry also highlighted the role of the Nigeria Education Data Infrastructure (NEDI), describing it as the Federal Government’s flagship framework for strengthening education data governance, integration, accessibility and evidence-based planning within the sector.

It urged media organisations and members of the public to avoid disseminating unverified information capable of creating unnecessary concern and eroding public confidence in government digital platforms.

The Ministry advised stakeholders to seek clarification through official channels before publishing or sharing claims relating to government digital systems and urged the public to disregard reports suggesting that NEMIS had been compromised.

It reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security, digital governance, transparency and accountability in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.