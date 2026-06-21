Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed gratitude to the people of the state for what he described as an overwhelming endorsement of his administration following his victory in Saturday’s governorship election....

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed gratitude to the people of the state for what he described as an overwhelming endorsement of his administration following his victory in Saturday’s governorship election.

Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), secured a historic re-election after winning in all 16 local government areas of the state, becoming the first sitting governor in Ekiti State’s history to achieve the feat and break the state’s long-standing succession jinx.

The results announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, showed that the governor recorded a clean sweep across the state, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Wole Oluyede, and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate, Dare Bejide.

Reacting to the outcome in a statement posted on his X handle, Oyebanji said the election result reflected the collective voice of Ekiti people and their desire for continuity in governance and development.

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“The voice of the people has reverberated from every part of our great state, and the message is clear,” the governor stated.

He described the scale of the victory, which saw him secure all 16 local government areas and about 85 per cent of the votes cast, as a humbling vote of confidence from the electorate.

“I am deeply humbled by the scale of this victory. Securing a clean sweep across all 16 local government areas, and 85% of the popular vote is a humbling vote of confidence from Ekiti Kete,” he said.

According to Oyebanji, the outcome demonstrated widespread support for his administration’s agenda of development, stability and economic progress across both urban and rural communities.

“From our urban centers to our most remote communities, you have spoken with one thunderous voice for continuous development, stability, and a future of endless opportunities,” he added.

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The governor said the renewed mandate would inspire his administration to deepen its impact on the lives of residents, stressing that the election should be seen as a victory for all Ekiti people.

“This mandate means that our work must touch every household even deeper. There are no winners or losers today, there is only one united Ekiti determined to continue its journey of upward mobility,” he said.

Oyebanji also pledged to justify the confidence reposed in him by the electorate by continuing to lead with fairness, dedication and humility.

“I pledge to honor this immense trust by continuing to lead with humility, dedication and fairness.

“Thank you, Ekiti Kete, for making history with us,” the governor stated.

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The victory marks a significant political milestone in Ekiti State, where no incumbent governor had previously succeeded in winning re-election since the state’s creation in 1996.