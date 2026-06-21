The Nigeria Police Force has lauded the successful conduct of the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, describing the exercise as peaceful, orderly, and largely devoid of major security incidents. In a post on its official X page, the Force praised voters, election officials, stakeholders, and security personnel for their roles…...

The Nigeria Police Force has lauded the successful conduct of the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, describing the exercise as peaceful, orderly, and largely devoid of major security incidents.

In a post on its official X page, the Force praised voters, election officials, stakeholders, and security personnel for their roles in ensuring a peaceful and orderly electoral process across the state.

The Police noted that their collective efforts helped maintain public order and contributed to the successful conduct of the elections.

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The post reads, “The Nigeria Police Force appreciates the people of Ekiti State for their cooperation, peaceful conduct, and commitment to democracy throughout the electoral process.

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“We also commend election officials, stakeholders, and security personnel whose efforts contributed to maintaining peace and public order.

Thank you for choosing peace.”